Ritesh Properties & Industries standalone net profit declines 67.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 72.12% to Rs 9.05 crore

Net profit of Ritesh Properties & Industries declined 67.32% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 72.12% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.0532.4621.999.612.024.341.894.241.494.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)