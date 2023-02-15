Ritesh Properties & Industries standalone net profit declines 67.32% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ritesh Properties & Industries allots 1.69 cr equity shares on conversion of OFCDs
Ritesh International standalone net profit declines 87.10% in the December 2022 quarter
Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the September 2022 quarter
Sheraton Properties & Finance standalone net profit declines 2.27% in the December 2022 quarter
Godrej Properties acquires land parcel for residential project in Manor-Palghar
-
Sales decline 72.12% to Rs 9.05 croreNet profit of Ritesh Properties & Industries declined 67.32% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 72.12% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.0532.46 -72 OPM %21.999.61 -PBDT2.024.34 -53 PBT1.894.24 -55 NP1.494.56 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU