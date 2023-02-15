JUST IN
Panache Digilife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ritesh Properties & Industries standalone net profit declines 67.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 72.12% to Rs 9.05 crore

Net profit of Ritesh Properties & Industries declined 67.32% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 72.12% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.0532.46 -72 OPM %21.999.61 -PBDT2.024.34 -53 PBT1.894.24 -55 NP1.494.56 -67

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:00 IST

