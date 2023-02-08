Rossell India consolidated net profit declines 95.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.73% to Rs 96.64 crore

Net profit of Rossell India declined 95.62% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 96.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.96.6484.235.8914.293.669.800.306.550.255.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)