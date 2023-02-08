Rossell India consolidated net profit declines 95.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.73% to Rs 96.64 croreNet profit of Rossell India declined 95.62% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 96.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales96.6484.23 15 OPM %5.8914.29 -PBDT3.669.80 -63 PBT0.306.55 -95 NP0.255.71 -96
