Roto Pumps gains on bagging Rs 1.84-cr order

-
ALSO READ
Shakti Pumps soars on receiving $6 mn advance for Uganda project
Roto Pumps standalone net profit declines 8.64% in the September 2022 quarter
Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 11.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Shakti Pumps Q1 PAT surges 20% YoY to Rs 8.74 cr
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 55.08% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Roto Pumps advanced 2.22% to Rs 431 after the company received a domestic purchase order for screw pumps amounting to Rs 1.84 crore from a leading water and wastewater management company.
The company said that the supply of the order is to be completed by the fourth quarter of current fiscal.
Roto Pumps is engaged in manufacturing of screw pumps and parts of pumps. The Company's products include progressive cavity pumps (PCP), twin screw pumps (TSP) and retrofit parts. On consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 11% to Rs 7.15 crore despite of 29.9% jump in net sales to Rs 56.15 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU