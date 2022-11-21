Roto Pumps gains on bagging Rs 1.84-cr order

Roto Pumps advanced 2.22% to Rs 431 after the company received a domestic purchase order for screw pumps amounting to Rs 1.84 crore from a leading water and wastewater management company.

The company said that the supply of the order is to be completed by the fourth quarter of current fiscal.

Roto Pumps is engaged in manufacturing of screw pumps and parts of pumps. The Company's products include progressive cavity pumps (PCP), twin screw pumps (TSP) and retrofit parts. On consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 11% to Rs 7.15 crore despite of 29.9% jump in net sales to Rs 56.15 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)