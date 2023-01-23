IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 54.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.98% to Rs 5229.63 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank rose 54.30% to Rs 944.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 612.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 12.98% to Rs 5229.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4628.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5229.634628.6451.0044.011285.81996.931285.81996.93944.82612.34

