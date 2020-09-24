Route Mobile Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd, Winsome Textile Industries Ltd, Forbes & Company Ltd and Trejhara Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 September 2020.

Route Mobile Ltd surged 14.92% to Rs 948.75 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd spiked 9.07% to Rs 92. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1456 shares in the past one month.

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd soared 7.40% to Rs 14.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 962 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3183 shares in the past one month.

Forbes & Company Ltd rose 5.00% to Rs 1558.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3479 shares in the past one month.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd jumped 4.99% to Rs 15.98. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9266 shares in the past one month.

