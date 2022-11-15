JUST IN
Royale Manor Hotels & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.00% to Rs 4.27 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries remain constant at Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.00% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.273.31 29 OPM %16.6319.94 -PBDT0.640.50 28 PBT0.400.29 38 NP0.290.29 0

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:48 IST

