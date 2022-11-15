Royale Manor Hotels & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Manor Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Manor Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Indian Hotels Co. Q1 PAT soars to Rs 170 cr
Indian Hotels Co signs 2nd hotel in Dharamshala
Godrej Properties acquires land parcel for residential project in Manor-Palghar
-
Sales rise 29.00% to Rs 4.27 croreNet profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries remain constant at Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.00% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.273.31 29 OPM %16.6319.94 -PBDT0.640.50 28 PBT0.400.29 38 NP0.290.29 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU