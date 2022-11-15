Royale Manor Hotels & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.00% to Rs 4.27 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries remain constant at Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.00% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.273.3116.6319.940.640.500.400.290.290.29

