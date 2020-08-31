JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Graviss Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Healthcare stocks slide

Capital Market 

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 795.94 points or 4.13% at 18482.88 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 9.39%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 9.23%),Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 9.22%),RPG Life Sciences Ltd (down 8.63%),Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (down 8.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 8.33%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 7.89%), Piramal Enterprises Ltd (down 7.51%), Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 7.39%), and Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 7.09%).

On the other hand, Vivimed Labs Ltd (up 4.98%), Alembic Ltd (up 3.15%), and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 0.81%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 627.32 or 1.59% at 38839.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 215.35 points or 1.85% at 11432.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 601.55 points or 4.01% at 14389.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 155.41 points or 3.08% at 4890.42.

On BSE,463 shares were trading in green, 2290 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU