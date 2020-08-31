Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 795.94 points or 4.13% at 18482.88 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 9.39%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 9.23%),Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 9.22%),RPG Life Sciences Ltd (down 8.63%),Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (down 8.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 8.33%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 7.89%), Piramal Enterprises Ltd (down 7.51%), Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 7.39%), and Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 7.09%).

On the other hand, Vivimed Labs Ltd (up 4.98%), Alembic Ltd (up 3.15%), and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 0.81%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 627.32 or 1.59% at 38839.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 215.35 points or 1.85% at 11432.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 601.55 points or 4.01% at 14389.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 155.41 points or 3.08% at 4890.42.

On BSE,463 shares were trading in green, 2290 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

