Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 34.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.23% to Rs 17.45 croreNet profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises declined 34.40% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.23% to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.4520.11 -13 OPM %26.7625.71 -PBDT4.535.59 -19 PBT4.045.22 -23 NP2.864.36 -34
