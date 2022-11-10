JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Archean Chemical Industries IPO subscribed 1.41 times

Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit declines 11.49% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 34.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.23% to Rs 17.45 crore

Net profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises declined 34.40% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.23% to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.4520.11 -13 OPM %26.7625.71 -PBDT4.535.59 -19 PBT4.045.22 -23 NP2.864.36 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU