Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 34.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.23% to Rs 17.45 crore

Net profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises declined 34.40% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.23% to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.17.4520.1126.7625.714.535.594.045.222.864.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)