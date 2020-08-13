S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 17.23% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 29.51% to Rs 191.39 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company declined 17.23% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.51% to Rs 191.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 271.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales191.39271.53 -30 OPM %16.1817.08 -PBDT30.5340.75 -25 PBT18.9328.61 -34 NP15.2818.46 -17

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 08:53 IST

