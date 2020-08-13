S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 17.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.51% to Rs 191.39 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company declined 17.23% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.51% to Rs 191.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 271.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.191.39271.5316.1817.0830.5340.7518.9328.6115.2818.46

