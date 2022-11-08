JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend
Business Standard

Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 38.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 794.25 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 38.43% to Rs 117.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 85.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 794.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 737.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales794.25737.19 8 OPM %16.0814.56 -PBDT171.44126.94 35 PBT158.65113.81 39 NP117.9485.20 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 17:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU