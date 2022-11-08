Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 38.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 794.25 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 38.43% to Rs 117.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 85.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 794.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 737.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

