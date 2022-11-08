Parichay Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 604.70% to Rs 10.50 croreNet Loss of Parichay Investments reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 604.70% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.501.49 605 OPM %-5.43-0.67 -PBDT-0.57-0.01 -5600 PBT-0.57-0.01 -5600 NP-0.57-0.01 -5600
