JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

India's Exports And Imports Are Showing Positive Trends: Piyush Goyal
Business Standard

S P Capital Financing standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 82.35% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of S P Capital Financing declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 82.35% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.150.85 -82 OPM %40.008.24 -PBDT0.060.07 -14 PBT0.060.07 -14 NP0.040.05 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 12:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU