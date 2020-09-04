S P Capital Financing standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 82.35% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of S P Capital Financing declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 82.35% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.150.8540.008.240.060.070.060.070.040.05

