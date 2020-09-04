JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hotel Rugby reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Beryl Securities standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Beryl Securities declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.190.19 0 OPM %42.1163.16 -PBDT0.080.12 -33 PBT0.080.12 -33 NP0.070.08 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 10:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU