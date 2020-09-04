Beryl Securities standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Beryl Securities standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Beryl Drugs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Alka Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Spot gold markets remain shut due to lockdown in major states: HDFC Securities
Spot gold markets shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of Beryl Securities declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.190.19 0 OPM %42.1163.16 -PBDT0.080.12 -33 PBT0.080.12 -33 NP0.070.08 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU