Tejnaksh Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Milkfood reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Milkfood reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Jupiter Infomedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Cityman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 30.66% to Rs 3.55 croreNet loss of Tejnaksh Healthcare reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.66% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.02% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.18% to Rs 16.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.555.12 -31 16.7619.76 -15 OPM %7.8927.93 -21.9621.15 - PBDT0.241.92 -88 3.624.95 -27 PBT0.071.77 -96 2.974.36 -32 NP-0.061.23 PL 2.093.03 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU