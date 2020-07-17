Sacheta Metals standalone net profit declines 24.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.33% to Rs 12.72 crore

Net profit of Sacheta Metals declined 24.07% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.33% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.12.7223.707.785.320.841.050.520.700.410.54

