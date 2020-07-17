Sacheta Metals standalone net profit declines 24.07% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.33% to Rs 12.72 croreNet profit of Sacheta Metals declined 24.07% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.33% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.7223.70 -46 OPM %7.785.32 -PBDT0.841.05 -20 PBT0.520.70 -26 NP0.410.54 -24
