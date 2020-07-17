Indo Cotspin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.06% to Rs 1.24 crore

Indo Cotspin reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.06% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.241.41-3.239.930.150.140.01000.01

