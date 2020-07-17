Indo Cotspin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 12.06% to Rs 1.24 croreIndo Cotspin reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.06% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.241.41 -12 OPM %-3.239.93 -PBDT0.150.14 7 PBT0.010 0 NP00.01 -100
