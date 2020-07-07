Mahalaxmi Rubtech consolidated net profit rises 71.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.60% to Rs 40.18 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 71.21% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.60% to Rs 40.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.26% to Rs 4.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.80% to Rs 180.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 185.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

40.1853.29180.68185.899.766.409.008.354.583.4416.0015.521.160.705.946.191.130.664.604.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)