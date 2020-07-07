JUST IN
Business Standard

Mahalaxmi Rubtech consolidated net profit rises 71.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.60% to Rs 40.18 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 71.21% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.60% to Rs 40.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.26% to Rs 4.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.80% to Rs 180.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 185.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales40.1853.29 -25 180.68185.89 -3 OPM %9.766.40 -9.008.35 - PBDT4.583.44 33 16.0015.52 3 PBT1.160.70 66 5.946.19 -4 NP1.130.66 71 4.604.96 -7

First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 11:19 IST

