Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 47.12 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 123.13% in the June 2020 quarter
Sales decline 12.98% to Rs 158.28 crore

Net Loss of Sakthi Sugars reported to Rs 47.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 45.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.98% to Rs 158.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 181.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales158.28181.88 -13 OPM %4.40-2.38 -PBDT-37.45-35.53 -5 PBT-47.12-47.80 1 NP-47.12-45.06 -5

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 12:57 IST

