Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Matrimony.com Ltd and Hindustan Construction Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 June 2022.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd surged 10.80% to Rs 41.55 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 33.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd spiked 9.74% to Rs 14.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd soared 8.35% to Rs 97.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Matrimony.com Ltd advanced 8.11% to Rs 833.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5436 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2246 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd jumped 8.08% to Rs 12.44. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

