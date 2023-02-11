Usha Martin standalone net profit rises 23.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.22% to Rs 496.09 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin rose 23.52% to Rs 51.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 496.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 471.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.496.09471.4615.2813.5476.2564.4569.7256.6051.8842.00

