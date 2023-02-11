Usha Martin standalone net profit rises 23.52% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.22% to Rs 496.09 croreNet profit of Usha Martin rose 23.52% to Rs 51.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 496.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 471.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales496.09471.46 5 OPM %15.2813.54 -PBDT76.2564.45 18 PBT69.7256.60 23 NP51.8842.00 24
