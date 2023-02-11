Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 71.70% to Rs 1606.69 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries rose 40.69% to Rs 62.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 71.70% to Rs 1606.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 935.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1606.69935.7515.0614.41227.30136.49183.59113.2862.9644.75

