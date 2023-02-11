Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.69% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 71.70% to Rs 1606.69 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries rose 40.69% to Rs 62.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 71.70% to Rs 1606.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 935.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1606.69935.75 72 OPM %15.0614.41 -PBDT227.30136.49 67 PBT183.59113.28 62 NP62.9644.75 41

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 15:15 IST

