Sambandam Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Open End Spinning Mills on five-day production stoppage
Amarjothi Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 4.38% in the December 2018 quarter
Suryalata Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 67.16% in the December 2018 quarter
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.54 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 21.08% to Rs 44.78 croreNet profit of Sambandam Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.08% to Rs 44.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.86% to Rs 4.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 209.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 193.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales44.7856.74 -21 209.50193.08 9 OPM %9.8711.21 -10.7112.40 - PBDT2.754.62 -40 15.6216.42 -5 PBT0.132.04 -94 5.476.27 -13 NP0.03-0.50 LP 4.483.45 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU