Sundaram Finance Holdings standalone net profit rises 117.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd 4th qtr net up over 113.3%
Sundaram Finance Holdings standalone net profit rises 54.96% in the December 2018 quarter
Sundaram BNP Paribas HF clocks 4qtr net up 64.1%
Sundaram Finance, Ageas Insurance complete JV transaction
'Confident of achieving double digit growth in loan
-
Sales rise 88.07% to Rs 41.77 croreNet profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings rose 117.67% to Rs 32.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 88.07% to Rs 41.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.12% to Rs 84.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 60.56% to Rs 118.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales41.7722.21 88 118.7573.96 61 OPM %84.0871.36 -79.1779.50 - PBDT35.5716.39 117 95.7860.36 59 PBT35.4916.31 118 95.4960.08 59 NP32.3914.88 118 84.9354.40 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU