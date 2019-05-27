JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Motherson Sumi Systems standalone net profit declines 12.84% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Sundaram Finance Holdings standalone net profit rises 117.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 88.07% to Rs 41.77 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings rose 117.67% to Rs 32.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 88.07% to Rs 41.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.12% to Rs 84.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 60.56% to Rs 118.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales41.7722.21 88 118.7573.96 61 OPM %84.0871.36 -79.1779.50 - PBDT35.5716.39 117 95.7860.36 59 PBT35.4916.31 118 95.4960.08 59 NP32.3914.88 118 84.9354.40 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 13:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements