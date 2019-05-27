Sundaram Finance Holdings standalone net profit rises 117.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 88.07% to Rs 41.77 crore

Net profit of rose 117.67% to Rs 32.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 88.07% to Rs 41.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.12% to Rs 84.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 60.56% to Rs 118.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

41.7722.21118.7573.9684.0871.3679.1779.5035.5716.3995.7860.3635.4916.3195.4960.0832.3914.8884.9354.40

