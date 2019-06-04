Samyak International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.08% to Rs 12.62 croreNet loss of Samyak International reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 45.08% to Rs 12.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.67% to Rs 43.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.6222.98 -45 43.6948.91 -11 OPM %4.282.39 -5.931.78 - PBDT0.470.35 34 2.190.66 232 PBT-0.300.32 PL -0.090.51 PL NP-0.490.19 PL -0.310.36 PL
