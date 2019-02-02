Sandhar Technologies standalone net profit rises 31.37% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.42% to Rs 494.57 croreNet profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 31.37% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.42% to Rs 494.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 414.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales494.57414.16 19 OPM %10.6710.74 -PBDT48.8335.28 38 PBT31.7321.58 47 NP20.5615.65 31
