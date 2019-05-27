Sandhar Technologies standalone net profit rises 51.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.49% to Rs 512.42 crore

Net profit of rose 51.53% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 512.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 411.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.75% to Rs 95.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 2036.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1684.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

