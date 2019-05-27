Sandhar Technologies standalone net profit rises 51.53% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sandhar Amkin to foray into helmet segment
Sandhar Technologies forms JV with Kwangsung Corporation, Reublic of Korea
Sandhar Amkin eyes 5% market share in helmet segment by FY'20
Sandhar Technologies standalone net profit rises 31.37% in the December 2018 quarter
Sandhar Tech jumps after JV with South Korean firm
-
Sales rise 24.49% to Rs 512.42 croreNet profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 51.53% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 512.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 411.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.75% to Rs 95.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 2036.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1684.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales512.42411.61 24 2036.991684.17 21 OPM %11.8711.82 -10.8711.07 - PBDT59.1339.94 48 210.15152.81 38 PBT42.1925.28 67 143.4597.68 47 NP26.8217.70 52 95.3367.73 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU