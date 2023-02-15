Standard Surfactants standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.44% to Rs 33.78 crore

Net profit of Standard Surfactants declined 66.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.44% to Rs 33.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.33.7829.010.922.140.310.670.200.560.140.42

