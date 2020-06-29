Sanwaria Consumer Ltd Spurts 4.95%

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd has added 34.04% over last one month compared to 2.87% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 7.45% rise in the SENSEX

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd gained 4.95% today to trade at Rs 3.82. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 0.59% to quote at 11210.86. The index is up 2.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Avanti Feeds Ltd increased 4.89% and Eveready Industries India Ltd added 4.6% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went down 1.33 % over last one year compared to the 11.56% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd has added 34.04% over last one month compared to 2.87% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 7.45% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.78 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13.2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 7.5 on 19 Jul 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.9 on 26 Mar 2020.

