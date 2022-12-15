Volumes soar at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Sapphire Foods India Ltd clocked volume of 72.45 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82325 shares

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 December 2022.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd clocked volume of 72.45 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82325 shares. The stock gained 3.10% to Rs.1,402.10. Volumes stood at 5975 shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd witnessed volume of 369.67 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 32.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.20% to Rs.172.95. Volumes stood at 4.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd recorded volume of 80344 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16529 shares. The stock gained 3.95% to Rs.298.70. Volumes stood at 13474 shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd notched up volume of 1.27 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46149 shares. The stock rose 5.38% to Rs.506.60. Volumes stood at 2.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd saw volume of 56241 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23774 shares. The stock increased 3.35% to Rs.237.30. Volumes stood at 18625 shares in the last session.

