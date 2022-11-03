Praxis Home Retail standalone net profit declines 62.92% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.39% to Rs 105.57 croreNet profit of Praxis Home Retail declined 62.92% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.39% to Rs 105.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales105.57114.00 -7 OPM %-9.163.17 -PBDT8.8217.87 -51 PBT2.516.77 -63 NP2.516.77 -63
