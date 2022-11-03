Praxis Home Retail standalone net profit declines 62.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.39% to Rs 105.57 crore

Net profit of Praxis Home Retail declined 62.92% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.39% to Rs 105.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.105.57114.00-9.163.178.8217.872.516.772.516.77

