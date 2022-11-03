JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indices trade with minor cuts, Nifty below 18,050 mark
Business Standard

Praxis Home Retail standalone net profit declines 62.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.39% to Rs 105.57 crore

Net profit of Praxis Home Retail declined 62.92% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.39% to Rs 105.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales105.57114.00 -7 OPM %-9.163.17 -PBDT8.8217.87 -51 PBT2.516.77 -63 NP2.516.77 -63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 12:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU