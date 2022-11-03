Adani Wilmar consolidated net profit declines 73.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.36% to Rs 14150.03 croreNet profit of Adani Wilmar declined 73.26% to Rs 48.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 182.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.36% to Rs 14150.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13558.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14150.0313558.47 4 OPM %1.793.17 -PBDT149.68305.96 -51 PBT59.58229.47 -74 NP48.76182.33 -73
