Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 63.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.47% to Rs 99.16 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 63.67% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.47% to Rs 99.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 151.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.99.16151.3115.1619.4313.1326.816.1020.095.0113.79

