Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 63.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 21.76% in the March 2020 quarter
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2019 quarter
SIMA wants Technology Mission on Cotton to be launched in
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Textile mills body SIMA hails CCI initiative on cotton bulk
-
Sales decline 34.47% to Rs 99.16 croreNet profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 63.67% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.47% to Rs 99.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 151.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales99.16151.31 -34 OPM %15.1619.43 -PBDT13.1326.81 -51 PBT6.1020.09 -70 NP5.0113.79 -64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU