Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 63.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.47% to Rs 99.16 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 63.67% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.47% to Rs 99.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 151.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales99.16151.31 -34 OPM %15.1619.43 -PBDT13.1326.81 -51 PBT6.1020.09 -70 NP5.0113.79 -64

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 13:32 IST

