Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 32.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 926.95 crore

Net profit of rose 32.21% to Rs 124.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 926.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 853.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.62% to Rs 584.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 412.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 3934.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3130.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

