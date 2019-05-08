Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 32.21% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 926.95 croreNet profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 32.21% to Rs 124.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 926.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 853.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.62% to Rs 584.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 412.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 3934.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3130.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales926.95853.31 9 3934.683130.81 26 OPM %19.2120.30 -22.2020.54 - PBDT176.33172.53 2 864.55646.72 34 PBT146.38140.96 4 749.32541.26 38 NP124.0093.79 32 584.37412.63 42
