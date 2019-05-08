JUST IN
MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 27.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 164.72 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 27.69% to Rs 41.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 164.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.98% to Rs 154.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.80% to Rs 604.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 476.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales164.72125.79 31 604.58476.78 27 OPM %77.7572.69 -77.0274.59 - PBDT65.3950.66 29 239.61169.41 41 PBT65.0050.23 29 238.01167.77 42 NP41.5932.57 28 154.61105.19 47

First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 17:26 IST

