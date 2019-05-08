MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 27.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 164.72 crore

Net profit of rose 27.69% to Rs 41.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 164.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.98% to Rs 154.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.80% to Rs 604.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 476.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

164.72125.79604.58476.7877.7572.6977.0274.5965.3950.66239.61169.4165.0050.23238.01167.7741.5932.57154.61105.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)