Sarvottam Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.45 croreNet loss of Sarvottam Finvest reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.450.45 0 OPM %-6.678.89 -PBDT-0.030.04 PL PBT-0.030.04 PL NP-0.020.02 PL
