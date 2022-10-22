Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 3.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.46% to Rs 120.01 croreNet profit of Sasken Technologies declined 3.67% to Rs 35.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.46% to Rs 120.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 108.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales120.01108.65 10 OPM %25.0631.58 -PBDT45.7946.77 -2 PBT44.0745.10 -2 NP35.9237.29 -4
