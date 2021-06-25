Satia Industries secures order worth Rs 70 cr from Maharashtra State Textbook Bureau

Satia Industries has been awarded an order worth Rs 70 crore from Maharashtra State Textbook Bureau for supply of 7000 MT paper at a very good realization.

The said order execution has already started and will be completed in Q2FY22.

This order along with orders under execution from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh text book board will lead to surge in per ton realization in paper prices almost at par with pre-Covid levels of Rs 60,000 per ton registering an increase of 25-30% in first half of the year.

