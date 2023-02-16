Pokarna consolidated net profit declines 92.24% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.19% to Rs 112.91 croreNet profit of Pokarna declined 92.24% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 41.19% to Rs 112.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 191.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales112.91191.99 -41 OPM %21.3431.95 -PBDT14.9752.78 -72 PBT4.4143.25 -90 NP2.6233.75 -92
