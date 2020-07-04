Sawaca Business Machines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Sawaca Business Machines reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.22% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.010 0 0.761.44 -47 OPM %-1100.000 --97.37-52.08 - PBDT0.12-0.02 LP 0.270.27 0 PBT0.12-0.02 LP 0.270.27 0 NP0.05-0.09 LP 0.200.20 0
