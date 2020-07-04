Precision Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.95% to Rs 7.96 croreNet Loss of Precision Electronics reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.95% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.64% to Rs 37.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.966.27 27 37.2428.95 29 OPM %-8.2910.21 -8.49-8.32 - PBDT-1.110.11 PL 1.19-4.48 LP PBT-1.32-0.10 -1220 0.39-5.33 LP NP-0.82-0.43 -91 0.45-4.74 LP
