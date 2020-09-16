SpiceJet reports consolidated net loss of Rs 600.52 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 83.25% to Rs 489.60 crore

Net loss of SpiceJet reported to Rs 600.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 262.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.25% to Rs 489.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2922.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.489.602922.54-39.4321.25-152.26640.24-600.52262.89-600.52262.89

