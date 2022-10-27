Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 71.75% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 39.70% to Rs 132.41 crore

Net profit of Latent View Analytics rose 71.75% to Rs 37.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.70% to Rs 132.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 94.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales132.4194.78 40 OPM %28.2027.93 -PBDT45.5329.83 53 PBT43.3327.90 55 NP37.2721.70 72

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 16:56 IST

