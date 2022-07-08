SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third consecutive session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1140.05, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.81% in last one year as compared to a 3.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.16% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1140.05, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 16204.3. The Sensex is at 54436.06, up 0.48%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 2.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16179, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1144, up 1.32% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 11.81% in last one year as compared to a 3.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.16% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 74.75 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

