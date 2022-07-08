L&T Technology Services Ltd rises for third consecutive session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3102.45, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.03% in last one year as compared to a 3.28% jump in NIFTY and a 1.48% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

L&T Technology Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3102.45, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 16204.3. The Sensex is at 54436.06, up 0.48%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has dropped around 11.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28196.35, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3105.95, up 1.45% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd is up 5.03% in last one year as compared to a 3.28% jump in NIFTY and a 1.48% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 36.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

