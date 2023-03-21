SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd rises for third straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1092.6, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.46% in last one year as compared to a 1.42% slide in NIFTY and a 3.61% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1092.6, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 17069.15. The Sensex is at 57927.5, up 0.52%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 3.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17549.75, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1099.4, up 2.18% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 66.52 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

