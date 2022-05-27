SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1120.5, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.71% in last one year as compared to a 5.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.27% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1120.5, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 16282.3. The Sensex is at 54660.9, up 0.75%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 0.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16231.3, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1122.7, up 1.51% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 14.71% in last one year as compared to a 5.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.27% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 73.46 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)