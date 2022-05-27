Strides Pharma Science Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Strides Pharma Science Ltd is quoting at Rs 327.1, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 58.85% in last one year as compared to a 5.49% jump in NIFTY and a 9.54% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 327.1, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 16282.3. The Sensex is at 54660.9, up 0.75%. Strides Pharma Science Ltd has dropped around 2.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Strides Pharma Science Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12557.5, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 327.85, up 1.8% on the day. Strides Pharma Science Ltd is down 58.85% in last one year as compared to a 5.49% jump in NIFTY and a 9.54% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 16.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

