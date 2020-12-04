SBM Bank India partners with Vakrangee to provide banking services

-
SBM Bank India and Vakrangee entered into partnership to provide Banking Business Correspondent (BC) service for Pan India at Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra franchisees.
The Bank believes that for the Indian banking sector to expand and touch billions of lives, access to affordable technology-led Banking will play a pivotal role.
With each #collaboration, SBM Bank India has taken one more step towards this direction - by partnering Vakrangee for Digital & Assisted Banking.
Vakrangee will be able to provide banking services to all its franchisees digitally across India without any dependency on the partner Bank Branch near the Kendra, further strengthening the financial inclusion drive in the country. It will ease out the process of on boarding Banking services.
