Scandent Imaging reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 181.87% to Rs 5.13 croreNet profit of Scandent Imaging reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 181.87% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.131.82 182 OPM %33.72-29.67 -PBDT1.61-0.45 LP PBT1.34-0.66 LP NP1.31-0.51 LP
