Comfort Intech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Comfort Intech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.16 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Comfort Fincap reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter
India Cements Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter
BIGBLOC Construction reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter
BSE reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.31% to Rs 17.17 croreNet Loss of Comfort Intech reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.31% to Rs 17.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 54.64% to Rs 83.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.1716.00 7 83.4353.95 55 OPM %-5.300.25 -0.201.85 - PBDT-1.140.07 PL 0.091.12 -92 PBT-1.190.02 PL -0.100.86 PL NP-1.24-0.02 -6100 -2.220.12 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU